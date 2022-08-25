Contact Us
65-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Babylon Crash

Joe Lombardi
The area of 164 West Main St. in Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Long Island.

It happened Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Babylon.

A 23-year-old Medford man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on West Main Street when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle at about 1:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The Chevrolet then struck a 2003 Saturn traveling westbound on West Main Street, being driven by Brian McHugh age 65, of Levittown.

McHugh was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medford man was not injured, according to police.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.