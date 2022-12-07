$5K Reward Offered As Investigation Into Murder Of 29-Year-Old Man In West Babylon Continues

More than a year after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot while attending a party on Long Island, authorities and loved ones have renewed a call to help find his killer.

Danie Philistin was attending a house party in West Babylon at 31 Gordon Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. on July 17, 2021, when he was shot outside of the home, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The Suffolk County Police Department announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that it is offering a fast cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder investigation.

His mother, Marie Rosental, is also calling on the public to help bring her son's killer to justice.

Philistin was a resident of South Plainfield, New Jersey, and a member of the Brooklyn Pharaoh's Football team.

Following his death, friends and family posted tributes about him and described him as a leader on and off the field.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.