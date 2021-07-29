50-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Mercedes On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 in Hempstead.

Alfredo Hernandez, age 50, of Hempstead, was riding on his bicycle crossing Cathedral Avenue when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.

The operator of the vehicle immediately stopped and contacted Police.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was soon after pronounced by a hospital physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

