50-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Mercedes On Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
An investigation is underway after a man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Long Island roadway.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 in Hempstead.

Alfredo Hernandez, age 50, of Hempstead, was riding on his bicycle crossing Cathedral Avenue when he was struck by a Mercedes Benz being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said. 

The operator of the vehicle immediately stopped and contacted Police. 

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was soon after pronounced by a hospital physician. 

The investigation is ongoing.

