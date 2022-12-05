Contact Us
45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Sunrise Highway and Bethpage Road in Copiague.
Sunrise Highway and Bethpage Road in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague.

Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.

Zamora was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Officer of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The Altima driver was not injured.

