45-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car At Copiague Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 in Copiague.

Baudilio Zamora, age 45, of Copiague, was crossing Sunrise Highway southbound at the intersection of Bethpage Road when he was struck by a 2019 Nissan Altima being driven by a 33-year-old Hicksville man, Suffolk County Police said.

Zamora was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Officer of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Altima driver was not injured.

