33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip

A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.

A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

He was traveling east on Union Boulevard near the intersection of Carleton Avenue when an eastbound Chrysler Concorde struck him, SCPD said.

Police said the Chrysler left the scene, and the bicyclist was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Scott Parker, of Ridge, was found a short time later, police said.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, authorities said.

Parker was set to be arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.