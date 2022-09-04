30-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle North Bay Shore Crash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in North Bay Shore.

Bryant Castro, age 30, of Brentwood, was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle then caught fire, according to police.

Castro was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.