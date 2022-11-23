3 Men Wanted For Stealing About $16K Worth Of Merchandise From Commack Store, Authorities Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are accused of stealing about $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta on Long Island.
Three men stole the merchandise from the Commack store, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
They fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.