3 Men Wanted For Stealing About $16K Worth Of Merchandise From Commack Store, Authorities Say

Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are accused of stealing about $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta on Long Island.

Three men stole the merchandise from the Commack store, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

They fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

