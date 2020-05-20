28-Year-Old Critically Injured After Crashing Into Two Lexuses At Long Island Intersection

A 28-year-old man was critically injured when the motorcyclist he was operating struck two Lexuses in separate crashes at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 in Massapequa.

That's when a four-door 2014 Lexus operated by a 63-year-old man was at the intersection of Broadway and Veterans Boulevard turning left when the vehicle was struck by a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcycle was operated by the 28--year-old man who was traveling southbound on Broadway, according to police.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle and then struck a 2017 Lexus SUV operated by a 56-year-old woman that was traveling northbound on Broadway, said police.

The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted from the scene to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition with multiple internal injuries, police said.

There were no other injuries reported on the scene. T

he vehicles underwent safety tests and the motorcycle was impounded for further evaluation.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

