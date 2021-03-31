Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

27-Year-Old Killed, Three Hospitalized In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29 on the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, between exits 18 and 17. 

An investigation revealed the vehicle involved was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver tried to change lanes but lost control, according to state police. 

The driver struck the center median guide rail and trees, then rolled back into the roadway, coming to a rest in the left lane, police said.

The driver, Jeffrey Laroche, age 27, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was ejected from the vehicle, said police. He was transported to LIJ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The front passenger, Jayda Moultrie, age 21, of Hempstead, was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to South Nassau Hospital, according to police. 

One rear passenger, Nicole Walter, age 20, of Laurelton, Queens, was transported to Winthrop Hospital with a broken pelvis, said police.

Another rear passenger, Nathaly Walter, age 18, also of Laurelton, was transported to South Nassau Hospital, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please call NYSP Troop L Headquarters at 631-756-3300.

