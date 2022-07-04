25-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Amityville Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in Amityville.

A 25-year-old Massapequa man was operating a 2016 Yamaha R1 motorcycle northbound on County Line Road, approximately 100 feet south of Oakley Street, when the motorcycle struck a southbound 2019 Infiniti sedan as it was turning left into a residential driveway, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Rocco Pesce, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police said.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 49-year-old Amityville man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

