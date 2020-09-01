Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
24-Year-Old Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Gas Station

Christina Coulter
Firefighters on the scene of the 311 Glen Cove Ave fire.
Firefighters on the scene of the 311 Glen Cove Ave fire. Photo Credit: Sea Cliff Fire Department

A gasoline fire that erupted from the underground tanks of a Long Island gas station took firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish, and a 24-year-old male burn victim was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital. 

The incident took place at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 in Nassau County at the Pride Gas Station at 311 Glen Cove Ave. in Sea Cliff, according to the Sea Cliff Fire Department

"When you go to the gas pumps, they have underground tanks that feed the pumps," said Sea Cliff Fire Department Chief Will Koopman.  "I don't know what was going on, but apparently a spark set off the vapors. it was honestly just a big ball of flame that was around the hole, almost like a manhole cover, in the ground."

Due to the volume of calls received about the particular location by the Sea Cliff Fire Department, the Glenwood Fire Department was called to assist using their foam trailer.

A representative from the Nassau County Police Department characterized the burn victim's injuries as "serious."

Currently, there is no additional information on his condition. He was transported via the Nassau County Aviation Unit. 

The Nassau Fire Marshal and the Department of Environmental Conservation are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

