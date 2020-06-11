Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Woman Shot On Residential Long Island Street

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Poplar Avenue in Farmingdale.
Poplar Avenue in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was shot in the shoulder during an incident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police said they responded to an assault around 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, on Poplar Avenue in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, responding officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives say the shooting was not a random act and ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.