23-Year-Old Woman Shot On Residential Long Island Street

A woman was shot in the shoulder during an incident on Long Island.

Nassau County Police said they responded to an assault around 10:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, on Poplar Avenue in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, responding officers found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the shooting was not a random act and ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

