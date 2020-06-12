Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suffolk County Man Accused Of Shooting 23-Year-Old Woman On Residential Long Island Street

Kathy Reakes
Avery Palmer
Avery Palmer Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the shoulder during an assault on Long Island.

Nassau County Police arrested Avery Palmer, of Amityville, for the shooting that took place on Tuesday, June 9, in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call for a gunshot victim on Poplar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries. 

On Thursday, June 11, detectives arrested Palmer in connection with the assault, police said.

Palmer was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon. 

He will be arraigned on Friday, June 12.

