Suffolk County Man Accused Of Shooting 23-Year-Old Woman On Residential Long Island Street

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the shoulder during an assault on Long Island.

Nassau County Police arrested Avery Palmer, of Amityville, for the shooting that took place on Tuesday, June 9, in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call for a gunshot victim on Poplar Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, June 11, detectives arrested Palmer in connection with the assault, police said.

Palmer was charged with:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal use of a firearm

Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned on Friday, June 12.

