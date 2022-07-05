21-Year-Old Amityville Woman Killed In Crash At Lindenhurst Intersection

Police are investigating a crash at a busy Long Island intersection that killed a woman overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday, July 4 in Lindenhurst.

A 23-year-old Copiague woman was driving a 2009 Toyota sedan westbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) when the vehicle turned left onto southbound Straight Path and was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound 2020 Honda SUV driven by a 33-year-old Oakdale man, Suffolk County Police said.

Emely Tejada, 21, of Amityville, a front-seat passenger in the Toyota, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota sedan, and a 17-year-old backseat passenger from Oakdale, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda SUV and a front-seat passenger in the Honda were not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.