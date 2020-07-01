Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: MS-13 Member Sentenced For Role In Long Island, Queens Murder Spree
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Woman Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Gardiners Avenue near Harbor Lane in Levittown.
Gardiners Avenue near Harbor Lane in Levittown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 20-year-old woman was killed and a male driver seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a tree on Long Island.

The crash happened on Wednesday, July 1 at around 3:50 a.m. in Levittown, Nassau County Police said.

The man, also age 20, was driving the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder northbound near the Gardiners Avenue Elementary School on Gardiners Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Harbor Lane, police say. 

Both the man and woman were transported to an area hospital. The woman suffered serious trauma and was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to police.

There appears to be no criminality at this point, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.