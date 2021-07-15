Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Levittown.
A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Levittown. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, in Levittown, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while heading southbound on Wantagh Avenue, driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle, a 20-year-old man was involved in a collision with a southbound 2008 Jeep Cherokee, north of Red Maple Drive. 

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A brake and safety inspection was performed on the Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep, age 55, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.