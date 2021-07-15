20-Year-Old Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A Long Island motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, in Levittown, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while heading southbound on Wantagh Avenue, driving a 2020 Honda motorcycle, a 20-year-old man was involved in a collision with a southbound 2008 Jeep Cherokee, north of Red Maple Drive.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A brake and safety inspection was performed on the Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep, age 55, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

