2 Women Wanted For Stealing Electric Scooters, Drone, Hoverboard From East Farmingdale Target

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two women who are accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Two women stole three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard, from Target in East Farmingdale at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The store is located at 100 Willow Park Center, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

