Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

2 Women Wanted For Stealing Electric Scooters, Drone, Hoverboard From East Farmingdale Target

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two women who are accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from an East Farmingdale store.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two women who are accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from an East Farmingdale store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities asked the public for help identifying two women who are accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store.

Two women stole three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard, from Target in East Farmingdale at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The store is located at 100 Willow Park Center, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.