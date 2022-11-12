2 Killed In Separate Crashes In Islip

Police are investigating after two people were killed in separate overnight Long Island crashes on Saturday morning. Nov. 12.

Just before 1 a.m., state police responded to a crash on the eastbound Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in the town of Islip.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Scion, driven by Gustavo Santos, age 25, of Bay Shore, was traveling eastbound in the right lane when he went off the roadway onto the right shoulder, said police.

Santos’ vehicle then spun around and struck a tree on the driver’s side, killing Santos instantly, according to police.

Just after 5:30 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway ramp from the eastbound Southern State Parkway,also in Islip.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Silas Rosales-Pleitez, age 29, of Freeport, was traveling eastbound and exited onto the northbound Sagtikos State Parkway ramp, exit 41A, said police.

While on the ramp, the Toyota went off the roadway onto the left shoulder and struck a guiderail with the passenger’s side of the vehicle, according to police. T

he passenger, Silas Rosales, age 51, of Freeport, who was the father of the operator, was critically injured and transported to South Shore University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Rosales-Pleitez was also taken to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding either of these crashes to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

