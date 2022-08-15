Contact Us
17-Year-Old From Brentwood Seriously Injured In Wyandanch Shooting

Nicole Valinote
Parkway Boulevard near Russell Street in Wyandanch
Parkway Boulevard near Russell Street in Wyandanch Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy on Long Island.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Wyandanch on Parkway Boulevard near Russell Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said officers found shell casings at the scene, but no victims.

About 20 minutes later, an area hospital reported that a teenager from Brentwood was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the teen was dropped off at the hospital by several men in a 2013 Toyota RAV4.

Authorities said the Toyota had previously been reported stolen and was found abandoned with bullet holes in Bay Shore at about 7 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

