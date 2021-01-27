15-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Busy Long Island Intersection

A teenage boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Uniondale.

An 87-year-old male driver of a 2006 Toyota was in a collision with a 2012 Honda CRV with four teenage occupants -- ages 15, 17, 17, and 18 years old -- at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street, Nassau County Police said.

The collision caused the 2012 Honda CRV to strike a pole, according to police.

The 15-year-old, a boy who was a rear passenger, was transported to the Nassau University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. His identity has not yet been released.

All other involved males were transported to area hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

