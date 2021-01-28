15-Year-Old Killed In Crash Identified As Long Island HS Basketball Star

A 15-year-old high school basketball star from Long Island who died from injuries suffered in a car crash has been identified by police.

Jomani "Jo-Jo" Wright, of Uniondale, was killed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, during the crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Front Street, in Uniondale, said the Nassau County Police.

An honor roll student who was named the "Player of the Year," at the school, was a popular and very visible student at Uniondale High School.

The school held a special rally on Thursday, Jan. 28 to honor his memory and allow students to grieve.

"The Uniondale Union Free School District is devastated by the tragic and sudden passing of a Uniondale all-around star, Jomani Wright," said Rhonda Taylor, acting superintendent of the district.

Taylor said the Board of Education and Central Administration "offer our deepest condolences to Jo Jo’s family and friends during this difficult time."

She said the vibrant teen was an incredibly talented, compassionate, and intelligent scholar whose young life has already positively impacted so many.

"As a school community, we mourn alongside Jo Jo’s parents, his brother, teammates, and friends," she added. "He will be missed by all."

The district will be offering grief counseling and support at the high school for Jomani’s teammates, his close friends, and all students, faculty, and staff today and in the days to come, Taylor said.

Three other boys in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Nassau County Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.