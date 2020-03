A 14-year-old girl who had last been seen leaving a Long Island middle school early this month has been located, police announced.

Marbely Flores Funez went missing in Roosevelt at Roosevelt Middle School on Wagner Avenue on Thursday, March 5, at 3:15 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

On Thursday, March 26, police announced she's been found.

