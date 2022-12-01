14-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Store In Riverhead

Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators reported that they tried to burglarize a Long Island store.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Bapa Cards and Gifts in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

When police arrived at the store, located at 763 Old Country Road, they found a broken window at the front, and they stopped a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, whose names were not released, at the back of the business, authorities said.

The teenagers were identified and found to have run away from Timothy Hill Ranch, police said.

Police brought the teenagers back to Timothy Hill Ranch.

After an investigation, the teenagers were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, on third-degree attempted burglary charges and released on a desk appearance ticket, police said.

Authorities said the 14-year-old boy is set to appear in Suffolk County Family Court, and the 16-year boy has a future court date at the Suffolk County Supreme Court Youth Part.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.