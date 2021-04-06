13 Families Displaced After Massive Long Island Apartment Blaze Breaks Out

More than a dozen families on Long Island have been temporarily displaced when a massive blaze broke out inside a Long Island building.

Firefighters from multiple agencies in Nassau responded to a Nassau Avenue apartment building at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 in Roosevelt, where there was a report of a possible house fire, police said.

Upon arrival, first responders said that they observed the upstairs portion of the building’s rear apartment fully engulfed in flames.

Responding Nassau County Police officers were able to make their way into the building to assist approximately 15 residents, while an additional 10 to 15 people were evacuated from neighboring homes as a precaution.

In total, 13 families were displaced on Tuesday morning, police said.

The Roosevelt, Freeport, South Hempstead, Uniondale Fire Departments, along with 10 other local Departments responded to assist in extinguishing the fire. No injuries were reported.

According to police, the Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, while the Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad and Nassau County Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the blaze.

