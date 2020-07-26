10 Rescued From Sinking Boat Off Long Island Coast

Nearly a dozen passengers were pulled to safety from a boat that was sinking off the northern coast of Long Island.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in Half Moon Bay off of Sands Point in Nassau County.

According to Nassau County Police Marine Bureau Officers, while on routine patrol, Marine 8 observed a 21-foot vessel operating and taking on waves over its bow. The vessel was partially submerged and had taken on a large amount of water.

The officers immediately directed the passengers to put on their USCG approved flotation devices and removed all 10 passengers, police said.

Officers pumped the water out to an operable state and followed the operator to Minneford Marina on City Island. Marine 8 provided an escort to ensure the boat’s safe return, according to police.

The nine remaining passengers were dropped off safely at the same marina. No injuries were reported.

Four summonses were issued for equipment violations.

