1 Person Seriously Injured, 3 Dogs Killed In North Patchogue House Fire

An occupant of a Long Island home was seriously injured and three dogs were found dead after a fire broke out.

The North Patchogue Fire Department reported that crews responded to the blaze at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The fire department did not share the specific location of the fire in the announcement.

Officials said authorities received reports that they might be people trapped within the home and of a large smoke column.

Authorities said the following fire departments were also called to the scene:

Holbrook

Blue Point

Holtsville

Patchogue

Medford

Hagerman

Ambulances from Stony Brook University Hospital also responded.

The fire department said one occupant of the home was found on the front lawn, suffering from serious injuries, as heavy fire extended from the basement of the residence into the first floor.

Crews extinguished the blaze and conducted additional searches, locating three dogs that had died.

Authorities worked at the scene for about two hours.

No additional injuries were reported, officials said.

