Person Struck, Killed By Tow Truck In East Farmingdale

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 in East Farmingdale.

A pedestrian was crossing Route 109 at Route 110 when he was struck by a 2022 Ram tow truck traveling westbound on Route 109, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose identity and gender are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the tow truck, a 55-year-old man from East Elmhurst, Queens, was not injured. 

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

