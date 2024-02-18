Fair 22°

Person Struck, Killed By Passenger Van Operated By Lindenhurst Man In East Farmingdale

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on a Long Island roadway.

A person was killed after being hit by a passenger van in East Farmingdale.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 in East Farmingdale.

A male pedestrian was crossing Route 110 at the intersection of Conklin Street when he was struck by a 2001 GMC Savana traveling southbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the passenger van, a 57-year-old Lindenhurst man, was not injured. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County  PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

