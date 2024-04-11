Patchogue Man Masturbates In View Of Preschoolers, DA Says

Lawrence Gartner, age 68, of Patchogue, was arraigned on public lewdness charges in Suffolk County Court on Monday, April 8.

Prosecutors allege that Gartner exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of his apartment window as children were being dismissed from a preschool directly across the street on Monday, March 18.

Kids who attend the school range in age from 3 to 5 years old.

Suffolk County Police arrested Gartner the following day, but the judge was forced to release him on an appearance ticket as his charges are not eligible for bail under state law.

“This is yet another disturbing case where so-called ‘bail reform’ has failed our community. After allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of preschool-aged children, police were required to give him an appearance ticket and my prosecutors could not even ask for bail,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“The so-called ‘reforms’ related to bail must be reevaluated and modified by the New York State legislature so that defendants who pose a danger to public safety aren’t immediately released right back onto the street.”

In court Monday, Gartner was arraigned two counts of public lewdness, both misdemeanors.

