Pair Of Suffolk Locales Rank Among America’s Favorite 100 Secret Beaches

Two beaches on Long Island made the list of America’s favorite 100 secret beaches, according to a ranking by the travel site Family Destinations Guide.

The website surveyed 3,000 families across the United States to find out which hidden beaches they most wanted to visit this summer.

Landing at No. 19 is Amsterdam Beach Preserve, a nearly 200-acre state park located in Montauk.

Known as the Montauk Moorlands, the park features over 1,200 feet of ocean frontage, several ponds, and 54 acres of tidal and freshwater wetlands.

A network of walking trails was finished in 2011.

Animal lovers should keep an eye out for the several regionally threatened species that call the park home, including northern harriers, spotted turtles, and Cooper’s hawks.

The protected blue-spotted salamander has also been known to make an appearance.

Also making the list, at No. 40, is Orient Beach State Park, located at the eastern tip of the north fork of Long Island.

The park boasts 45,000 feet of frontage along Gardiner’s Bay, as well as a maritime forest with red cedar, black-jack oak trees, and prickly-pear cactus.

Designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1980, the park is known to host several species of birds, including great blue herons, egrets, osprey, and black crowned night herons.

With plenty to do like swimming, kayaking, biking, fishing, and windsurfing, families should have no trouble passing the day away.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the No. 1 pick for best-hidden beach in the US can be found in Hawaii, at Awahua Beach on the island of Molokai.

Delaware’s Broadkill Beach rounded out the list at No. 100.

You can view the complete ranking of the best secret beaches in the US on the Family Destinations Guide website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.