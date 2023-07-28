'Outrageously Delicious': This Pizzeria Slings Best Pies In Suffolk County, Foodies Say

Poll Who Has The Best Pizza In Suffolk County? Colosseo in Port Jefferson Station Branchinelli's in Hauppauge Joe’s in Holbrook Somebody else Whoever is closest to my house Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who Has The Best Pizza In Suffolk County? Colosseo in Port Jefferson Station 31%

“What is the best pizza place in Suffolk County? Asking for a friend,” reads her July 14 post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page.

Not surprisingly, her query sparked a cascade of responses in the comments - most of them earnest, some of them snarky.

“This is an exercise in futility,” reads one comment.

“And here we go lol,” reads another.

One respondent simply posted a GIF of a man eating popcorn.

But after all was said and done, and the dust (pizza flour?) settled, there was one clear winner: Colosseo Pizzeria in Port Jefferson Station.

“Best Sicilian for sure,” said one supporter.

Another commenter agreed, recommending the Supreme with everything on it.

“Outrageously delicious,” they said.

In business since 1980, Colosseo serves up an array of mouth-watering pies and salads in a “cozy” atmosphere.

Its menu boasts over a half dozen specialty pizzas, including the Buffalo Chicken Pizza, topped with spicy chicken pieces, blue cheese sauce and mozzarella cheese, and the Stuffed Pizza, made with layers of sausage, mozzarella, pepperoni, and ham.

The restaurant also serves salads and calzones, as well as several sodas and Italian ices.

Colosseo’s popularity is reflected in its overall 4-star rating on Yelp, where popular dishes include the Buffalo Chicken and Sicilian pizzas.

“Their sauce is amazing and their dough is so light and crispy. I could not figure out what I wanted but it was all amazing!” one Yelp user wrote.

“This is the only place my family orders pizza from,” wrote another. “The Sicilian slice is my personal favorite and I would put it up against any slice in the worldddd! Dramatic, but honest.”

Colosseo Pizzeria is located in Port Jefferson Station at 1049 Route 112. Find out more on its website.

Rounding out the top 3 best pizzerias in Suffolk County, according to the informal poll, were the following:

Branchinelli's Pizza & Restaurant in Hauppauge at No. 2

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta in Holbrook at No. 3

Who do you think has the best pizza in Suffolk County? Sound off in our poll above.

