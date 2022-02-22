Support Pours In For Family Of Suffolk County Mother Killed In House Fire

Support is pouring for a Long Island infant who was injured during a house fire that killed his mother and seriously injured his father.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for 10-month-old Leo Ortner who was injured during the fire just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18, at the family's East Setauket home.

According to the Suffolk County police, during the fire that took place at 360 Old Town Road, Leo's father, Stephen Ortner was able to escape through a second-floor window onto a roof ledge and hand Leo to a passerby below, who then handed the child to rescuers. Ortner was then able to climb down to the ground.

His mother, Lisa Ostrowski, age 31, was not able to escape the home and was found dead once the fire was extinguished, police said.

Stephen Ortner, age 30, and Leo were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where both are being treated for serious injuries.

According to GoFundMe, Leo's burns are healing and he is starting to eat solid foods.

Steven Ortner was placed on a ventilator Saturday, Feb. 20, due to his airway swelling, doctors feel he is doing well and hope to slowly take him off the vent, said the fundraiser organizer, Barbara Prass.

To date, more than $88,000 has been raised of the goal of one million.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.