Woman Killed, Man, Infant Injured After House Fire Breaks Out In Suffolk County

Police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man and an infant were seriously injured during a Long Island house fire.

Suffolk County Police responded to the fire just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18 at 360 Old Town Road, in East Setauket after receiving a 911 call.

According to police, Stephen Ortner, a resident of the home, was able to escape through a second-floor window onto a roof ledge and hand his 10-month-old son to a passerby below, who then handed the child to rescuers. Ortner was then able to climb down to the ground.

Lisa Ostrowski, age 31, the mother of the child, was not able to escape the home and was found dead once the fire was extinguished, police said.

Stephen Ortner, age 30, and his son Leo Ortner were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the father was treated for serious injuries and his child for non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other occupants of the home and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters battling the flames were hampered by high winds which caused power outages in the area and downed trees.

The National Weather Service said the winds were in excess of 50 mph at times.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

