More Than $13K Raised For Family Of Two Brothers Killed In Suffolk County Crash

Members of the community have raised more than $12,000 to support the family of two brothers who died in a crash on Long Island.
Members of the community have raised more than $13,000 to support the family of two brothers who died in a crash on Long Island.

Darrius Jones, age 16, and Darrell Jones, age 28, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mount Sinai on Thursday, Sept. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

A GoFundMe set up for their family has raised $13,120 of its $20,000 goal as of Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"Menzel Smith-Jones lost her sons, Darrell and Darrius, in a car accident on Sept. 2," organizers said. "On behalf of the African American Advancement Group at Brookhaven Lab, please join in helping our dear Menzel, her husband Darrell, and their family, following this devastating loss."

