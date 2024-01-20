North Amityville Man Accused Of Intentionally Crashing Into Police Vehicle In West Babylon

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 20 in West Babylon.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct patrol officers observed a 2018 Nissan Altima without a rear license plate light and noticed the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and the Altima, driven by Naquan Reid, age 33, of North Amityville, stopped at the corner of Centerwood Street and Troy Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m.

As the officers were speaking to him, Reid fled the scene in the Nissan, according to police.

The officers re-entered their vehicle. A short time later, they located the Nissan and activated the lights and sirens.

The Nissan made a U-turn, and Reid intentionally struck the police vehicle head-on with the Nissan, then continued eastbound on Lakeway Drive, police said.

The officers continued to canvass the area, driving southbound on Straight Path, and located the Nissan as Reid attempted to turn right onto Straight Path from Fulton Street, said police.

Reid again intentionally crashed the Nissan into the police vehicle, then exited the Nissan and attempted to flee on foot, according to police.

The officers apprehended him a short distance away.

Both officers were treated at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage for treatment of minor injuries and released.

Reid was charged with:

Reckless driving,

Reckless endangerment,

Unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle,

Criminal mischief,

Resisting arrest, and a bench warrant.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

