Town Employee In Suffolk Arraigned For Stealing Property

An employee of a Long Island town was arraigned after authorities said he stole and sold town property worth thousands of dollars.

Robert Chura, age 29, of Selden, was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 6, after he was accused of stealing tools from the Town of Huntington and selling them, according to an announcement from Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Chura was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, and official misconduct, the DA's Office said.

Chura, who worked as a part-time security guard for the town, is accused of breaking into a tool room that he didn't have access to or permission to be in, and stealing three hedge trimmers, two chainsaws and two leaf blowers, which was worth a total of $3,500, Tierney reported.

He allegedly sold the tools to 34-year-old Leonel Hernandez, of Patchogue, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 24, for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, the DA's Office said.

“Instead of safeguarding town property, Mr. Chura allegedly took advantage of his position to steal items from the town to financially benefit himself,” Tierney said in a statement. “Thanks to the work of the Suffolk County Police Department, this individual will now have to face the consequences of his actions.”

Chura is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday, Jan. 26, the DA's Office said.

