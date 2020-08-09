Swimming Restrictions Put In Place After Shark Caught Off Long Island Coast

New swimming restrictions are now in place after a shark was caught by fishermen on Long Island.
Lifeguards were forced to put out red flags and clear the water just after noontime Sunday, Aug. 9 in Nassau County at East Atlantic Beach and Atlantic Beach Estates.
Nearby, Nickerson Beach is now waist-deep swimming.
Lido and Lido West Beach are now closed to new visitors, both cars and walk-ins, after reaching capacity late in the morning on Sunday.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.