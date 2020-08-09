Swimming Restrictions Put In Place After Shark Caught Off Long Island Coast

New swimming restrictions are now in place after a shark was caught by fishermen on Long Island.

Lifeguards were forced to put out red flags and clear the water just after noontime Sunday, Aug. 9 in Nassau County at East Atlantic Beach and Atlantic Beach Estates.

Nearby, Nickerson Beach is now waist-deep swimming.

Lido and Lido West Beach are now closed to new visitors, both cars and walk-ins, after reaching capacity late in the morning on Sunday.

