Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Swimming Restrictions Put In Place After Shark Caught Off Long Island Coast

Daily Voice
A look at the beaches involved.
A look at the beaches involved. Photo Credit: Google Maps

New swimming restrictions are now in place after a shark was caught by fishermen on Long Island.

Lifeguards were forced to put out red flags and clear the water just after noontime Sunday, Aug. 9 in Nassau County at East Atlantic Beach and Atlantic Beach Estates.

Nearby, Nickerson Beach is now waist-deep swimming.

Lido and Lido West Beach are now closed to new visitors, both cars and walk-ins, after reaching capacity late in the morning on Sunday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.