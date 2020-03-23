Suspect Nabbed In Homicide Of 19-Year-Old Long Island Woman

A suspect has been charged for the homicide of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead inside a Long Island residence.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, Nassau County Police Department officers responded to a 911 call for an aided person located at a residence in Hempstead on Harriman Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman, now identified as Maria D. Rodriguez–Perez, dead.

A 26-year-old man at the scene was transported to Mercy hospital for treatment.

The man, Sixto J. Tapia-Angeles, of Hempstead, was charged with second-degree murder will be arraigned Tuesday, March 24, in Mineola, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.