Suffolk County Woman Accused Of Displaying Knife In Incident Involving Macy's Security Guard

A Long Island woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole merchandise from Macy's and threatened an employee with a knife.

According to the Suffolk County Police, Teshara Trent, age 31, of Patchogue, was apprehended on Tuesday, Jan. 25, for charges of robbery and grand larceny.

Trent was first arrested on Sunday, Oct. 31, for grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Macy's at Smithaven Mall in Lake Grove, police said.

Her second arrest for robbery took place on Wednesday, Dec. 15 when again stole merchandise and when approached by an employee she threatened them and displayed a knife, police said.

