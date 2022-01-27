Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk County Woman Accused Of Displaying Knife In Incident Involving Macy's Security Guard

Kathy Reakes
Macy's at Smith Haven Mall.
Macy's at Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole merchandise from Macy's and threatened an employee with a knife.

According to the Suffolk County Police, Teshara Trent, age 31, of Patchogue, was apprehended on Tuesday, Jan. 25, for charges of robbery and grand larceny.

Trent was first arrested on Sunday, Oct. 31, for grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from the Macy's at Smithaven Mall in Lake Grove, police said.

Her second arrest for robbery took place on Wednesday, Dec. 15 when again stole merchandise and when approached by an employee she threatened them and displayed a knife, police said. 

