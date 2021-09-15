Suffolk Cop Accused Of Failing To Respond To Calls, Filing False Reports

A Long Island police officer has been arrested for allegedly failing to respond to calls and then filing false reports that showed he did respond.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini announced on Wednesday, Sept. 15, the arrest of Suffolk County Police officer Matthew Drury, age 34, of Lake Grove, and charged him with:

Six counts of falsifying business records

Six counts of offering a false instrument for filing

Six counts of official misconduct

Drury has been employed by the Suffolk County Police Department since September 2016 and was assigned to the Fourth Precinct Patrol Section.

He has been suspended without pay, according to the Police Department, the DA's Office said.

An investigation by the District Attorney’s Office’s Public Integrity Bureau revealed that on six occasions, Drury allegedly did not respond to incidents to which he was dispatched and later submitted falsified reports indicating that he had responded. The incidents included:

A request for an emergency response involving a 75-year-old male on Friday, May 1, 2020

A disturbance at a residence on Friday, May 1, 2020

A request for an emergency response involving a 90-year-old female on Sunday, April 26, 2020

A request for an emergency response involving a 46-year-old female on Sunday, April 26, 2020

A commercial alarm on Sunday, April 26, 2020

A disturbance in front of commercial property on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Emergency medical services were also dispatched and responded to the three aided cases, the DA's Office said.

Drury was arraigned on the charges today in Suffolk County First District Court and was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the top count, Drury faces a maximum sentence of one and one-third to four years in prison.

