Student In Stony Brook Charged With Making Terroristic Threat, Police say

A Long Island student was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly posting a threat on social media of hurting students and teachers.

The 14-year-old male student made the threats on Thursday, Sept. 15, against R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook.

According to Suffolk County Police, the teen alleged that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harms students and faculty.

Following an investigation, Sixth Squad detectives arrested the juvenile last night at his residence, police said.

The unidentified teen due to age was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.

He was later charged with making a terroristic threat and arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16.

No weapons were found in the teen’s home.

