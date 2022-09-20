Snapchat Threat Leads To Extra Police At Walt Whitman High School

Extra police officers are on site at a Long Island school after it received threats of violence via Snapchat.

Suffolk County Police were notified of the threat directed at Walt Whitham High School in Huntington Station by South Huntington Schools Superintendent Vito D’Elia on Monday, Sept. 19.

Police said a student was messaging unknown people on Snapchat and one of the individuals made threats against the student and the high school.

Investigators believe the suspect lives in England, police said.

As a precaution, extra officers will be on the campus, Tuesday, Sept. 20, they added.

The investigation is continuing.

Police did not say what the threat said.

