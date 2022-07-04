Contact Us
Shark Watch: Here's How To Stay Safe Amid New Reports Of Sightings

Nicole Valinote
A great white shark
A great white shark Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Olga Ernst

As many flock to the beaches this summer, researchers have also reported a brand-new uptick in shark sightings.

A sighting of a great white shark caused the temporary closure of a beach in Truro, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, June 28, during the same week there were multiple other confirmed and unconfirmed shark sightings in the region, according to a report from Fox News on Wednesday, June 30.

On Long Island, a 37-year-old man suffered an injury to his foot while swimming at Jones Beach on Thursday, June 30. Police reported that the injury was believed to be a possible shark bite.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the following tips to stay safe when entering the water:

  • Be aware sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.
  • Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.
  • Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.
  • Avoid areas where seals are present.
  • Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.
  • Avoid murky or low visibility water.
  • Limit splashing.
  • Adhere to all signage and flag warnings at beaches.
  • Follow the instructions of the lifeguards. 

Learn more about white shark public safety on the AWSC website.

