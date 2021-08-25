Seven Long Island Beaches Closed Due To High Levels Of Bacteria

Due to heavy bacteria levels from runoff, seven Long Island beaches have been closed.

The beaches, all in Suffolk County, are closed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, or until further notice due to bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria, said the Suffolk County Health Department.

The beaches closed are:

Gold Star Battalion Park in Huntington Harbor

Venetian Shores in Babylon

Corey

Bayport

West Islip

Amityville

Sayville Marina Park beaches

Tanner Park and Benjamin beaches also remain closed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.