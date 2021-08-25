Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Seven Long Island Beaches Closed Due To High Levels Of Bacteria

Kathy Reakes
Several Suffolk County beaches are closed due to high bacteria levels.
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Health Department

Due to heavy bacteria levels from runoff, seven Long Island beaches have been closed.

The beaches, all in Suffolk County, are closed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, or until further notice due to bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria, said the Suffolk County Health Department.

The beaches closed are:

  • Gold Star Battalion Park in Huntington Harbor
  • Venetian Shores in Babylon
  • Corey
  • Bayport
  • West Islip
  • Amityville
  • Sayville Marina Park beaches 

Tanner Park and Benjamin beaches also remain closed.

