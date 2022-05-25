Quiogue Teen Nabbed For Sexual Assault Of 11-Year-Old, Police Say

A Long Island teen has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl for more than a year.

The arrest took place in Southampton on Thursday, May 19.

Kelvin F. Mayen-Vasquez, age 19, of Quiogue, was arrested after an investigation into allegations that he had developed a "romantic interest" with an 11-year-old female victim, said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

"Mayen-Vasquez had repeated intercourse with the victim for a period from March 2021 through May of 2022," Ralph said.

He is being in the Suffolk County Jail on charges including:

Course of sexual conduct against a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Endangering the welfare of a child

The Southampton Town Police Detective Unit is continuing the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Unit at 631-702-2230.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.