Patchogue Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Children At Wife's Unlicensed Day Care Center

A Long Island man will face decades in prison after admitting to sexually abusing multiple children who were in the care of his wife’s unlicensed day care center, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Patchogue resident Angel Tacuri, age 53, pleaded guilty on Friday, May 13 to multiple counts of sexually abusing eight children enrolled in his wife’s center between 2010 and 2015.

As part of his plea, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that Tacuri admitted to sexually abusing eight children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. He was initially indicted in June 2021 and charged with sexually abusing six children, but during the investigation into his actions, two more victims were identified.

Specifically, Tacuri pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of course of sexual conduct against a child;

One count of criminal sexual act;

Two counts of sexual abuse.

“(Tacuri) exploited these innocent child victims for his own depraved gratification through the access available to him at his wife’s unlicensed day care center,” Tierney said.

“No guilty plea will ever ameliorate the trauma inflicted on these victims, but at the very least, this plea holds him responsible for his actions and prevents him from causing more harm to others.”

When he is sentenced on Thursday, June 16, Tacuri is expected to receive 20 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision. It is unclear if he will have to register as a sexual offender.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.