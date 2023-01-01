Nightly Closures Planned For Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon

A stretch of Sunrise Highway is scheduled to close nightly due to upcoming bridge repairs, state officials announced.

Sunrise Highway (Route 27) will be closed in both directions at Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in Babylon during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.

During those hours, traffic will be detoured onto the service roads.

