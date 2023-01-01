Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Nightly Closures Planned For Stretch Of Sunrise Highway In Babylon

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Sunrise Highway in West Babylon
Sunrise Highway in West Babylon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A stretch of Sunrise Highway is scheduled to close nightly due to upcoming bridge repairs, state officials announced. 

Sunrise Highway (Route 27) will be closed in both directions at Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in Babylon during the overnight hours beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, the New York State Department of Transportation announced on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The closures will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., officials said.

During those hours, traffic will be detoured onto the service roads.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.