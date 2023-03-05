New Update - 1 Killed, 2 Injured After Plane Crashes In Suffolk County Residential Area

This story has been updated.

One person was killed and two others injured after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Long Island.

The incident occurred in Suffolk County around 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5 in North Lindenhurst, near the area of Wellwood Avenue and 4th Street, which is a few miles away from Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The person killed and two others who suffered critical injuries are all believed to have been onboard the single-engine Piper PA 28, according to a report by NBC New York.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The two injured have been transported to Stony Brook Hospital.

Several roadways in the area are closed, and Long Island Rail Road service has been delayed.

