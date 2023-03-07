IDs Released For Woman Killed, Men Injured After Plane Crash In Residential Suffolk County Area

The identities have been released of those onboard a small plane in which a woman was killed and two others injured after it crashed in a residential area of Long Island.

The plane took off from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale with three people on board at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Suffolk County Police said.

A short time later, the pilot issued a mayday signal and indicated there was smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing before crashing near the intersection of Wellwood Avenue and 5th Street in North Lindenhurst, approximately 300 feet south of the Long Island Rail Road track just before 3 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two occupants of the plane were transported via Suffolk County Police medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

New Jersey resident Roma Gupta, age 63, of Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County, has been identified as the woman killed.

Her daughter, Pennsylvania resident Reeva Gupta, age 33, of St. Davids in Delaware County, was a passenger in the plane and remains in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The plane’s pilot, New York City resident Fayzul Chowdhury, age 23, of the Bronx, also remains in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.