Latest Update: New Details On Fatal Plane Crash In Residential Suffolk County Area

New details have been released after one person was killed and two others injured after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Long Island.

A small plane took off from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale with three people on board at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Suffolk County Police said.

A short time later, the pilot issued a mayday signal and indicated there was smoke in the cockpit.

The aircraft turned back toward the airport to make an emergency landing before crashing near the intersection of Wellwood Avenue and 5th Street in North Lindenhurst, approximately 300 feet south of the Long Island Rail Road track just before 3 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two occupants of the plane were transported via Suffolk County Police medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

All three names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the crash

